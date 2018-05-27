NMS Properties, Inc.: Neil Shekhter -NMS- America's 20 Most Prosperous Cities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2018 / A study has been conducted by RentCafe. The study was focused on 300 cities in the United States. It was to determine which cities have had any growth since 2000, according to Neil Shekhter.

The company looked thoroughly to see any variables that would affect their income, house value, population, unemployment rate, poverty rate, and inhabitants holding a degree in higher education. After the study was done, researchers find out that only 11 out of all 300 cities have had any improvement at all. The results were from 2000 to 2016.

Neil Shekhter stated that from the data they collected, the firm created a list of the 20 most preposterous cities.

This particular study was conducted on all cities in the United States that have 100,000 or more residents in 2016. The research from the year 2000 was provided by the U.S. census Summary Files. The data from 2016 was sourced by the U.S. Census ACS five year estimates and data.

Down below you will see the 20 most preposterous cities with their overall score and 6 metrics RentCafe rated.

20. Pasadena, California

Population Change: 5%

Income Change: 13%

House Value Change: 73%

Higher Education Change: 23%

Poverty Rate Change: -1%

Unemployment Rate Change: 6%



19. Baltimore

Population Change: -5%

Income Change: 5%

House Value Change: 56%

Higher Education Change: 55%

Poverty Rate Change: 1%

Unemployment Rate Change: 7%



18. Clovis, California

Population Change: 50%

Income Change: 9%

House Value Change: 54%

Higher Education Change: 33%

Poverty Rate Change: 25%

Unemployment Rate Change: 35%



17. Los Angeles, California

Population Change: 6%

Income Change: 0%

House Value Change: 64%

Higher Education Change: 27%

Poverty Rate Change: -3%

Unemployment Rate Change: -1%



16. El Paso, Texas

Population Change: 20%

Income Change: -4%

House Value Change: 22%

Higher Education Change: 29%

Poverty Rate Change: -6%

Unemployment Rate Change: -17%

15. Seattle, Washington

Population Change: 19%

Income Change: 16%

House Value Change: 37%

Higher Education Change:28%

Poverty Rate Change: 10%

Unemployment Rate Change: 1%



14. Fort Worth, Texas

Population Change: 52%

Income Change: 5%

House Value Change: 34%

Higher Education Change: 24%

Poverty Rate Change: 13%

Unemployment Rate Change: 7%



13. Wilmington, N.C.

Population Change: 51%

Income Change: 0%

House Value Change: 31%

Higher Education Change: 30%

Poverty Rate Change: 17%

Unemployment Rate Change: -4%



12. Santa Maria, California

Population Change: 34%

Income Change: 1%

House Value Change: 41%

Higher Education Change: 19%

Poverty Rate Change: 4%

Unemployment Rate Change: -21%



11. New York

Population Change: 6%

Income Change: 3%

House Value Change: 64%

Higher Education Change: 32%

Poverty Rate Change: -4%

Unemployment Rate Change: -10%



10. Midland, Texas

Population Change: 35%

Income Change: 30%

House Value Change: 82%

Higher Education Change: 0%

Poverty Rate Change: -34%

Unemployment Rate Change: -25%



9. Brownsville, Texas

Population Change: 30%

Income Change: 0%

House Value Change: 21%

Higher Education Change: 35%

Poverty Rate Change: -9%

Unemployment Rate Change: -28%



8. Miami

Population Change: 19%

Income Change: -4%

House Value Change: 48%

Higher Education Change: 54%

Poverty Rate Change: -3%

Unemployment Rate Change: -19%



7. Pearland, Texas

Population Change: 183%

Income Change: 8%

House Value Change: 21%

Higher Education Change: 57%

Poverty Rate Change: -4%

Unemployment Rate Change: 14%



6. Jersey City, N.J.

Population Change: 9%

Income Change: 14%

House Value Change: 71%

Higher Education Change: 61%

Poverty Rate Change: 4%

Unemployment Rate Change: -20%



5. North Charleston, S.C.

Population Change: 34%

Income Change: -3%

House Value Change: 59%

Higher Education Change: 55%

Poverty Rate Change: -2%

Unemployment Rate Change: -1%



4. Fontana, California

Population Change: 60%

Income Change: 3%

House Value Change: 60%

Higher Education Change: 57%

Poverty Rate Change: 3%

Unemployment Rate Change: 18%



3. Charleston, S.C.

Population Change: 35%

Income Change: 16%

House Value Change: 39%

Higher Education Change: 34%

Poverty Rate Change: -15%

Unemployment Rate Change: -10%



2. Washington, D.C.

Population Change: 15%

Income Change: 30%

House Value Change: 135%

Higher Education Change: 42%

Poverty Rate Change: -11%

Unemployment Rate Change: -19%



1. Odessa, Texas

Population Change: 25%

Income Change: 38%

House Value Change: 91%

Higher Education Change: 26%

Poverty Rate Change: -36%

Unemployment Rate Change: -24%



