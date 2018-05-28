

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.5 percent in March.



Hong Kong will provide April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth 403.24 billion HKD and exports were at 347.73 billion HKD for a trade deficit of 55.51 billion HKD.



Singapore will see April numbers for producer prices; in March, producer prices were up 1.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year.



