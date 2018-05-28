

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profit growth quickened markedly in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial profits surged 21.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the 3.1 percent increase in March.



In the first four months of this year, industrial profits advanced 15.0 percent annually compared with a 11.6 percent rise in the first three months.



Earnings at state-owned firms grew 26.2 percent and private firm's profits climbed by 11.5 percent in the January to April period.



