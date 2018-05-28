Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-28 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.05.2018-04 Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN .07.2018 Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, 3 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG 31.05.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, 3 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG 31.05.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, 3 BIB Baltic International RIG 31.05.2018 months Bank -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, 3 ALTM Attistibas finanšu RIG 31.05.2018 months institucija Altum -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2018- Interim report, 3 RER1R Rigas RIG 31.05.2018 months elektromašinbuves rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018 Extraordinary ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN General Meeting Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018 Dividend payment EWA1L East West Agro VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018 Annual General TPD1T Trigon Property TLN Meeting Development -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018- Interim report, 9 LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN 31.05.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018- Interim report, 3 KA11R Kurzemes atslega 1 RIG 31.05.2018 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.05.2018 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2018 Investors event HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2018 Capital decrease BLT1T Baltika TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.05.2018 Interim report, 3 GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2018 Government LVGA002523A Valsts Kase / RIG securities Treasury of Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2018 Capital decrease BLT1T Baltika TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Dividend payment ARC1T Arco Vara TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG months rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Coupon payment MOGO100021FA mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 GRZ1R Grobina RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 AUG1L AUGA group VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Activity results, VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Sales figures LEGR020027A Lietuvos energija VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Annual General TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 ELEK Latvenergo RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 RAR1R Rigas RIG months autoelektroaparatu rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 CBL Citadele banka RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 VEF1R VEF RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 GRD1R Grindeks RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Interim report, 3 OLF1R Olainfarm RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018 Activity results, IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018 Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 07.06.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018 Coupon payment LTGB000019D Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018 Extraordinary LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2018 Annual General DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.