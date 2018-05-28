

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher Monday even as oil extended declines and the euro rallied on a Bloomberg report that Italy's president has rejected a candidate for the finance minister who's been skeptical of the single currency.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hovered at $66.22 a barrel in Asian trading, down over 2 percent from the previous session, after plummeting by $2.83 to $67.88 a barrel on Friday following reports that the world's three top crude producers, Russia, the United States and Saudi Arabia are considering easing production limits.



The dollar drifted lower as the United States and North Korea kicked off an urgent, behind-the-scenes effort to resurrect a summit meeting between their leaders by June 12.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is committed to 'complete' denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. Kim also said he'll end the history of war and confrontation and cooperate to bring peace and prosperity through a successful North Korea-U.S. summit.



Asian stocks recouped early losses to turn mixed as investors cheered positive weekend news regarding U.S.-North Korea relations.



European Union foreign ministers will be meeting in Brussels today to discuss developments related to North Korea, Yemen, and the Iran nuclear deal.



In economic releases, investors await U.S. GDP growth figures, the non-farm payrolls report and Chinese manufacturing data this week for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for monetary policy.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as geopolitical concerns as well as downbeat reports on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment served to keep investors on the sidelines ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.



European markets gave up initial gains to end mixed on Friday after North Korea responded with measured tones to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to call off a historic summit and Spain's biggest opposition party, the Socialists, tabled the non-confidence motion in the country's parliament.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.1 percent.



U.S. markets will remain closed today for Memorial Day holiday, while U.K. markets will be closed for the spring bank holiday.



