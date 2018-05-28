Galaxy Derivatives Company Deploys Itiviti's Solution for Options Market Making in China

HONG KONG, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Itiviti and ULLINK, the recently merged market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that Galaxy Derivatives Company (GDC) has implemented Itiviti's trading solution for options market making on Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) and Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

Since 2015, Galaxy Futures Co. Ltd. and Itiviti have co-operated to provide high-speed connectivity to Chinese Exchanges, facilitating trading for their mutual clients via Galaxy Futures' memberships. Acknowledging the scale Itiviti's solutions provide, Galaxy recently extended the use of Itiviti's technology to GDC, its market making business division, to support the expanding options market in China. GDC is market making white sugar options on ZCE and making markets for soybean meal options on DCE using Itiviti's trading platform.

"By leveraging Itiviti's technology and expertise, Galaxy Futures and now also GDC gain a competitive edge in the market," commented Aleck Wu, General Manager, Galaxy Derivatives Company. "Having worked with Itiviti over the years, we have great confidence in their technology and expert team. Itiviti's solutions enhance the trading capabilities of our new unit as well as the strength of our agency based offering in terms of the connectivity and execution management tools we can offer our clients. Importantly, the system is also flexible enough to accommodate the ever-evolving trading and regulatory landscapes in China. We really look forward to continuing working with Itiviti to grow our business."

"Aleck and his team's vision has been the foundation of our relationship with Galaxy, for the expansion of their business and use of Itiviti's technology," said Dennis Chen, VP Sales APAC, Itiviti. "We are happy to learn that GDC has simultaneously been awarded the title of Best Market Maker by both ZCE and DCE, and sincerely wish the GDC team every success and look forward to continuing to provide technology that enables them to capitalize on market opportunities in China and abroad."

Itiviti's trading platform addresses the present and future challenges of market makers, including the need for low-latency quoting and to efficiently reach multiple markets using a single interface. It adds key features for sophisticated volatility and pricing management, including a rich volatility management interface and a Volatility Model API, which facilitates the development of proprietary volatility models.

About Galaxy Derivatives Company

Galaxy Derivatives Company (hereinafter referred to as "the company") is a subsidiary of China Galaxy Financial Holdings Company Limited, and a professional financial business arm of Galaxy Futures Co. Ltd. The company is certified by China Futures Association (CFA), and registered in Shanghai Administration Bureau for Industry and Commerce in April 2014 with an initial registered capital of 500 million Chinese yuan.

The company has further expanded and established its Beijing branch in September 2014. With the approved license from CFA, the company is engaging in various business activities including basis trading, warehouse service, cooperation insurance, pricing services, market making, OTC options and other risk management related services. With the strong support from its investor, Galaxy Derivatives Company possess a global service concept, an elite services team, highly advanced technology platform and risk management tools to provide the most professional, detailed and personalized services. The company vision is to establish itself as a leading international financial investment service platform in China.

About Itiviti and ULLINK

Itiviti and ULLINK have formed a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving more than 1,900 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to- date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centers, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 creates a full service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti and ULLINK are owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

For further information, please contact:

Aleck Wu, General Manager, Galaxy Derivatives Company, Tel: +86-21-8016-6919, Email: wujianhua@chinastock.com.cn

Ofir Gefen, President APAC, Itiviti/ULLINK, Tel: +852-2167-1950, Email: ofir.gefen@ullink.com

Dennis Chen, VP Sales APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852-2167-1950, Email: dennis.chen@itiviti.com

Agnes Wong, Marketing Director APAC, Itiviti, Tel: +852-2167-1986, Email: agnes.wong@itiviti.com

