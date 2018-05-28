

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence improved in May after falling in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 24.8 in May from 23.2 in April.



Compared with April, views concerning household's own economy and saving possibilities improved in May, while views of Finland's economy and unemployment remained unchanged.



Consumers estimated in May that consumer prices would go up by 1.9 percent over the next 12 months.



The survey was conducted among 1,114 households between May 2 and 18.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX