Stockholm, May 28, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB's shares (short name: PHLOG B) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB ("Pharmacolog") belongs to the healthcare sector and is the 31st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Pharmacolog is a Swedish healthcare company specialized in providing quality assurance solutions for safe administration of medical drugs. The company develops solutions and products that can prevent drug administration errors reaching the treated patient. The company's lead product, DrugLog, focuses on the quality assurance in drug administration in the hospital pharmacy and the clinical ward. Pharmacolog was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.pharmacolog.com. "Pharmacolog is embarking on an exciting journey towards long term growth with today's Nasdaq First North listing," said Mats Högberg, CEO of Pharmacolog. "Our strategy is clear and a successful new share issue will enable us to accelerate our operations and enter the US market. We sincerely welcome both old and new shareholders as we take this step, and we are determined to continue to work hard to improve patient care and to keep creating value for our shareholders." "We welcome Pharmacolog to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Pharmacolog joins our growing healthcare sector, and we look forward to supporting them with the increased visibility that comes with a Nasdaq First North listing." Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.