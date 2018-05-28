Fast Partner AB will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1 in the common shares and in the preference shares. The shares will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from May 28, 2018. The order book IDs will not change. Short name: FPAR --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split: 3:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0000224446 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 25, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011309228 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPAR PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Split: 3:1 --------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0005217320 --------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 25, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0011309236 --------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 28, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split with redemption, please contact Fast Partner AB and for information about the settlement, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.