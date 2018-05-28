

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) announced the company and SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF.PK) have agreed to end discussions about a potential minority investment of SoftBank in Swiss Re. Swiss Re will explore business ideas between the company's operative entities and the portfolio companies of SoftBank.



On February 7, Swiss Re reported that the company is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re.



