It will be proposed to the Publicis Groupe S.A.'s Annual Shareholders' Meeting (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] to be held on May 30, 2018 that an ordinary dividend of €2.00 per share be paid with respect to 2017 to shareholders. Shareholders could opt for the dividend to be paid in newly created Publicis Groupe shares.

If approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 30, 2018, the calendar will be as follows:

- May 30: Determination of the issue price of Publicis Groupe new shares for the payment of dividends in shares - June 5: Record date (last day to acquire shares giving right to dividends) - June 6: Ex dividend date - June 6-26: Exercise period for the option to have the dividend paid in shares - July 4: Listing of newly created shares and payment date of dividend (in cash or in shares).

