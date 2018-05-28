

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation accelerated in April after easing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.0 increase in March. The measure has been rising since January 2017.



Prices on the domestic market registered an increase of 4.2 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 1.9 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent from March, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



