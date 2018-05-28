

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Qualcomm's (QCOM) proposed $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), is nearing regulatory approval in China. Qualcomm is reportedly planning to meet antitrust regulators in the current week.



On April 19, Qualcomm announced that the company and NXP Semiconductors, at the request of the Ministry of Commerce in China (MOFCOM), have withdrawn and refiled the notice of acquisition regarding the companies' planned combination.



