The Italian developer said that the sale will enable continuity of its PV business. Funds from the transaction will be used to create a new company which will merge PV operations in Italy with those abroadItalian solar company TerniEnergia Spa has agreed to sell its EPC and O&M photovoltaic business to UK-based GIL Capital Ltd for €2 million ($2.3 million). The transaction, for which a non-binding memorandum of understanding has been signed, is set to be finalized by the end of June. TerniEnergia said the sale will permit it to continue its PV project development business through a new subsidiary ...

