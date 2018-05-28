Valmet hires nearly 400 young people as summer trainees in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

This summer, nearly 400 students will work as summer trainees in Valmet's locations in Finland. Additionally, young people from elementary and high schools will work at the company through a Finnish summer job program aimed at getting to know working life.

Valmet will employ summer trainees in 16 locations, with the largest number of trainees located in Tampere and Jyväskylä. Most of the summer employees, over 220, will work in engineering, customer service, sales, marketing, product development and financial administration. Around 40 percent of the summer trainees will be employed in the production facilities.

"We are excited to welcome so many young people to join us as trainees for the summer. We can offer them a great opportunity to learn new skills and gain working experience in a global, rapidly developing company. In return, the trainees provide us with new approaches and fresh ideas. We hope that this experience will inspire and motivate our trainees to become future professionals in the pulp, paper and power industry as well as automation," says Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Valmet.

Valmet supports the Responsible Summer Job 2018 campaign

For the fourth consecutive year, Valmet is participating in the Responsible Summer Job campaign organized by T-Media and the Economic Information Office (TAT) in cooperation with corporate partners. The target of the campaign is to challenge companies to increase the amount and quality of summer jobs offered in Finland. Valmet wants to promote responsible practices to ensure the trainee periods are safe and fair, and to give meaningful opportunities and experience to the trainees.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:

Sini Vilppula, HR Generalist, Valmet, tel. +358 400 734 251

Emilia Peltola, Director, External Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 50 540 9747

