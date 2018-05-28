Atos reaffirms its position as a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Paris, 28 May 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, publishes its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report and announces that it has successfully fulfilled the requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (https://www.globalreporting.org/Pages/default.aspx) (GRI) Standards "Comprehensive" option in accordance with the International Integrated Reporting Council (http://integratedreporting.org/the-iirc-2/) (IIRC).

The GRI is an international independent standards organization widely used for its CSR reporting guidelines.

For the sixth consecutive year, Atos has published an integrated report which includes the group's key information: its financial results, strategy, materiality, and its CSR challenges and initiatives.

This ongoing commitment demonstrates Atos' outstanding sustainability performance and sets Atos apart as a responsible employer, a leader in data protection and a trusted partner in the digital transformation of its clients.

In this integrated report, Atos confirms its progress towards achieving the extra-financial objectives of its Ambition 2019 plan and the success of its Digital Transformation Factory (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory) which is at the heart of the digital transformation of its customers and a value-added model for all stakeholders. Innovation, ethics, transparency and data security are also key priorities for Atos for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos, states: "Atos is recognized as a European and global leader in CSR as we pay as much attention to the sustainability of our innovative offerings as to the support we provide our customers in achieving their own goals in a responsible and sustainable way through our digital solutions. In 2017, Atos was rewarded by leading independent rating agencies, namely the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe), CDP, GRI and EcoVadis (Gold Level), as well as the "CAC 40 Governance Index" that we entered in the Top 10 when Atos joined the Paris Stock Exchange CAC 40 Index."

The 2017 Corporate Responsibility Integrated Report and the Registration Document are available on this micro-site (https://atos.net/content/dam/global/reports-2017/).

Key figures of 2017:

134 ISO 14001 certified offices and datacenters,

100% of all datacenters' C02 emissions are offset,

13% reduction in carbon intensity per M€ of revenue compared to 2016,

91% of employees completed online training on the Code of Ethics,

52% of strategic suppliers assessed by EcoVadis, representing 54% of spend,

8,4 client satisfaction score,

48% Net Promoter Score for main clients,

35,000 digital certifications achieved by Atos employees,

65% of senior positions filled internally,

80% of employees benefit from an Individual Development Plan,

29,17% percentage of women at Atos,

15 000 accolades awarded

Main highlights of 2017:

- Atos' Integrated Corporate Responsibility Report 2016 (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_05_31/atos-continues-journey-sustainability) received the Global Reporting Initiative's highest transparency and exhaustiveness recognition level (GRI Comprehensive Option);

- Atos was granted Gold status (https://atos.net/en/2016/news_2016_07_21/ecovadis-ranking-2016-gold-recognition-atos) for its performance in sustainable development by EcoVadis (78/100);

- Atos is ranked a leader in the digital services sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release_2017_09_20/atos-confirms-position-leader-sustainability-dow-jones-sustainability-index-djsi-world-europe-ecovadis-csr-ranking-gold-level) Index both worldwide (DJSI World) and in Europe (DJSI Europe);

- The Carbon Disclosure Project (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_10_25/atos-recognized-international-nonprofit-organization-cdp-world-leader-corporate-action-climate-change) (CDP) rated Atos as a world leader placing Atos on its Climate "A" list;

- Atos has been ranked at the top of Euronext "CAC 40 Governance" (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_03_27/atos-ranked-at-the-top-of-euronext-cac-40-governance-index-for-the-quality-of-its-governance-and-corporate-responsibility) Index.

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around €12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Sylvie Raybaud - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net (mailto:sylvie.raybaud@atos.net) - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - @Sylvie_Raybaud (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2195550/850671.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

