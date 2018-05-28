

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade deficit increased in April from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to SEK 6.5 billion in April from SEK 3.0 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports surged by 16.0 percent and 19.0 percent, respectively in April from a year earlier.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 12.3 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 18.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 3.2 billion in April versus SEK 2.3 billion shortfall in March.



