Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at three select events this coming June 2018. The LD Micro 8th Invitational from June 4th - 6th (Bel Air, California), Citi 7th Annual Private Company Growth Conference on June 21st (Boston, Massachusetts) and finally the 10th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference from June 26th - 28th (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Nano One is developing processing technology for the fabrication of high performance cathode materials used in electric vehicle, energy storage, consumer electronic and next generation lithium ion batteries.

"Our team is successfully executing on plans and is establishing Nano One as a recognized player in the lithium ion battery ecosystem," said CEO, Dan Blondal, "and we are honored to be speaking about cathode trends at these conferences and excited to be showcasing Nano One to new audiences."

Details of the conferences are listed below:

LD Micro 8th Invitational June 4th - 6th in Bel Air, California. LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. 2018 is slated to be its largest invitational event to date with over 1000 individuals attending. (https://www.ldmicro.com/events)

Citi 7th Annual Private Company Growth Conference June 21st in Boston, Massachusetts. This conference is designed to introduce private emerging growth companies to top institutional investors, including both mutual funds and hedge funds. (https://www.cvent.com/events/7th-annual-private-company-growth-conference/event-summary-34296315b7b7468aa6187a1c21a4acc1.aspx?RefID=HomeLink)

10th Lithium Supply & Markets Conference June 26th - 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Celebrating 10 years of bringing the global lithium supply chain together. More than 350 members of the lithium markets will connect and learn about the future supply and how producers are expanding to meet the boom in demand. Hear from industry experts who will share knowledge, forecasts and insight into key industry developments, research and innovative technologies. (http://www.indmin.com/events/lithium-supply-markets/details.html)

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

