A $40.2 million Asian Development Bank loan will be provided to Vena Energy, which is planning to build four PV plants across two Indonesian regionsSingapore-based renewable power producer Vena Energy - formerly Equis Energy - has been awarded $40.2 million financing by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Four of Vena's subsidiaries will use the funds to build two PV plants with a combined capacity of 42 MW in Indonesia. One 21 MW project will be in Likupang, in North Sulawesi, and a further three 7 MW solar PV power plants will be built in Pringgabaya; Selong; and Sengkol; all in Lombok, West ...

