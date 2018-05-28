

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) announced that its business jet will now be known as the Global 7500 aircraft, in concert with the recent unveiling of the new Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. The Global 7500 aircraft is on track to enter service during the second half of 2018. All five of its test vehicles are in the flight test program, with more than 2,000 hours of flight testing accomplished.



The company said, upon entry into service, the Global 7500 aircraft will offer spaciousness that is unique among business jets, with a full-size kitchen and four true living spaces. The Global 7500 aircraft also debuts Bombardier's patented Nuage seat, which was meticulously designed for maximum comfort.



