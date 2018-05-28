A European expansion plan is in the pipeline

Opel customers will now be served by a new dealership, located on Boulevard Lefebvre in the 15 th arrondissement of Paris

Several other locations are scheduled to open in France by the end of 2018

A European expansion plan is currently in preparation

A new Paris address serving Opel customers in the French capital

PSA Retail (Paris:UG) is proud to announce the opening of a new Opel dealership to customers at 75 Boulevard Lefebvre in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, its first Opel location in France and in Europe.

Ideally situated on a high-traffic artery and in close proximity to the Paris ring road (Porte de Versailles exit), the dealership is expected to sell 150 new vehicles this year and 400 vehicles on a full-year basis. The site offers also a full-fledged after sales service.

The dealership became a reality thanks to an intelligent multi-brand strategy adopted by Groupe PSA. The site's original Citroën business will continue to operate at the same location, but as part of a clearly distinct customer experience pathway.

New PSA Retail Opel dealerships set to open in France supporting the commercial dynamics of the lightning brand

The new dealership is the first step in a strategic PSA Retail growth plan hinging on the Opel brand in France and, in a subsequent phase, Europe.

Eric Wepierre, President of Opel France, declares:" The opening of the Opel site managed by PSA Retail is an excellent news for the brand and its customers and announces a wider unfolding in the short term within the 'Ile de France' region".

In view of this, PSA Retail can already announce that two additional Opel dealerships will be opened successively this year based on an intra-group multi-brand approach, in the Paris suburbs of Bois-Colombes (92) and Bondy (93).

Plans to open additional locations in the Hexagon are currently being explored, in order to contribute to the reinforcement of the brand in France.

A European expansion plan currently in development

PSA Retail's growth objectives for Opel is also European wide.

The distribution group is currently exploring new dealership development projects to distribute the Opel brand in other countries where it has already activities, and where the network coverage make sense. A winning opportunity is one which promises to increase volumes and sales for the network by distributing the Opel brand as part of a profitable business model.

Note that, following the announced acquisitions of Now Vauxhall and Go Vauxhall in January and May 2018, respectively, PSA Retail (throughout its UK subsidiary Robins Day) now has a platform for operating 10 dealerships in Greater London to the benefit of the Vauxhall brand.

