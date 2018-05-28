

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recouped early losses to end mixed on Monday as signs the United States and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit helped investors shrug off falling commodity prices.



Chinese shares fluctuated before closing slightly lower even as a government report showed China's industrial profit growth quickened markedly in April.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 6.22 points or 0.20 percent to 3,135.08 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 204.22 points or 0.67 percent to 30,792.26.



Chinese industrial profits surged 21.9 percent year-over-year in April, well above the 3.1 percent increase in March. In the first four months of this year, industrial profits advanced 15.0 percent annually compared with a 11.6 percent rise in the first three months.



Japanese shares ended marginally higher amid positive developments from the Korean Peninsula. The Nikkei average inched up 30.30 points or 0.13 percent to 22,481.09, while the broader Topix index closed marginally lower at 1,770.42.



Falling oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with Inpex Corp losing 2.6 percent and Japan Petroleum ending down 3.2 percent. Airline stocks benefited on hopes for lower fuel prices, with ANA Holdings rising 2.2 percent.



Australian shares fell modestly, dragged down by resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 28.80 points or 0.48 percent to 6,004 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 27.40 points or 0.45 percent at 6,113.60.



Weaker commodity prices weighed on mining and energy stocks, with BHP Billiton, South32, Origin Energy, Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Oil Search and Origin Energy losing 2-4 percent.



Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group shed 0.9 percent after it received board approval for the development of a US$1.28 billion mine and rail project in Western Australia.



The big four banks fell modestly amid the ongoing Royal Commission enquiry into the sector. Gold miner Newcrest dropped 1.2 percent and Evolution Mining declined 1.8 percent as gold prices fell on revived hopes of a U.S.-North Korea summit.



Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers gave up 0.9 percent on reports that it was looking to sell its pubs and liquor business.



Seoul stocks rose notably as investors lapped up stocks of companies that would benefit from easing of tensions with Pyongyang. The benchmark Kospi climbed 18.16 points or 0.74 percent to 2,478.96.



New Zealand shares finished marginally higher despite declines in healthcare and consumer staple stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index inched up by 6.80 points to close at 8,645.20.



India's Sensex was climbing 0.7 percent as a steep drop in oil prices helped ease investor fears over inflation, current account and fiscal deficits.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rallying 1.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.2 percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.4 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down over 1 percent.



U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday as geopolitical concerns as well as downbeat reports on durable goods orders and consumer sentiment served to keep investors on the sidelines ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.



