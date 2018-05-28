Startup FootyStats Launches Comprehensive Insight and Stats for World Cup 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The club football season has ended but the summer is just starting. In two weeks World Cup 2018 will be underway in Russia, with 32 International Teams competing for the ultimate prize in world football. Tens of millions of fans will be cheering for their teams across the globe.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697287/2144286_Photo.jpg

Among those fans are data-enthusiasts and journalists who are all keen on predicting the outcome of the game using data and statistics. Professionals have previously used advanced techniques including machine learning and algorithms to accurately predict World Cup match outcomes. FootyStats enables fans to download broad sets of football data to feed into their algorithms.

"We want to democratize football (soccer) data," says Jaime Tatsubana, CEO of FootyStats. "That's why we're excited to launch the World Cup data section of FootyStats."

FootyStats provides stats, analytics, and tables for over 300 football leagues around the world. Launched in January 2017, the platform quickly gained popularity among football enthusiasts and is now garnering millions of page views every month. Oracle.com and sports.ru are some of the biggest brands to use the platform's public football data. You can access and download FIFA World Cup stats on FootyStats. In addition to the World Cup, high profile football leagues such as Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A are also available. Not only that, they also provide lower league data for leagues such as Sudan Premier League.

"The problem with football stats is that it's never been distributed in a way that the average person can understand. FootyStats aims to solve this issue by creating a simple product that delivers the right football stats to the right audiences."

FootyStats is the first of its kind to provide insightful stats such as Form, Goals per game, Clean sheets %, BTTS %, Failed to Score, Corners, Cards, and much more for over 10,000 football teams. These data can be filtered by Home matches, Away matches, or by competition. These data can then be downloaded to Excel or CSV formats through their platform. This enables anybody in the world to perform their own research and mathematical modelling with deeply insightful football data.

Modern journalists often analyze football players based on their performance output, and FootyStats facilitates this process by providing Goals scored per 90, Goals per match, Assists per 90, Assists per match, and much more.

FootyStats says they're working hard to add hundreds more data points in addition to what's currently available, as well as providing different languages through the platform. They're focused on growing their offerings to satisfy different types of football customers across the globe.

"We're relentlessly focused on providing the best experience possible for people who want to analyze football matches. We will continue to grow our offering based on customer demand."

Football league tables, match results, and fixtures are offered by FootyStats. Historical World Cup data are also available on the platform.

FootyStats provides free embeddable widgets for websites and blogs.

FootyStats is a Canadian company based out of Vancouver, BC .

Media Contact: Jaime Tatsubana - support@footystats.org