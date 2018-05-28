BOE Smart Retail Solutions Strengthen European Market

PARIS, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23rd, BOE Technology Group, a global leader in the semiconductor display industry as well as an IoT company providing intelligent interface products and professional services for information interaction and human health, and its French subsidiary SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) launched a promoting event for smart retail solutions in European market in Paris, France.

SES-imagotag is the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and retail IoT solutions. In June 2017, BOE announced to acquire more than 50.01% of SES-imagotag shares at a price of EURO30/share, through its subordinate BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited (SPV). Up to now, SPV has held 79.94% of SES-imagotag's outstanding shares.

Thierry Gadou, Chairman & CEO of SES-imagotag, had just presented the VUSION 2022 five-year strategic plan of the company aiming at strengthening SES-imagotag's retail IoT market leadership.



During the same period, Viva Technology, one of the world's most influential exhibitions dedicated to science and technology, was also held in Paris. At the exhibition, BOE and its subsidiary SES-imagotag showcased IoT-based smart retail solutions, combining digital labels, smart displays, sensors, computer vision and big data analytics, core enabler of this Retail IoT revolution.

Specifically, VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform offers retailers a unique set of features to improve efficiency and enhance the in-store customer experience, through its advanced big data, consumer engagement, intelligent shelf and data analytics. Additionally, BOE also exhibited a range of innovative products such as a self-service juice vending machine applied with transparent display, 4K/8K UHD displays, a flexible AMOLED display, and BOE iGallery.

Yao Xiangjun, executive vice-president and Co-COO of BOE, said, "BOE focuses on the applications in segmented markets based on its advantages in display, AI, and sensor technologies. IoT-based smart retail solutions are intended to address pain points of retailers and consumers by improving operational efficiency and achieving seamless online and offline convergence."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685578/BOE_Technology_Group_Logo.jpg