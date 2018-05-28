Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-05-28 11:09 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on May 28, 2018: ISIN code LT0000650038 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03022B -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2018-05-30 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2022-09-27 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,320 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,338 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,370 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 31 001 500 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 3 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 30 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 30 011 765,04 -------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.