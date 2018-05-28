

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose modestly on Monday on revived hopes of a U.S.-North Korea summit and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy.



Prospects that the United States and North Korea would hold a summit brightened after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was having 'very productive talks' with the regime about reinstating the June 12 meeting in Singapore.



The Five-Star and League parties abandoned efforts to form a government after Italy's President vetoed their choice of a eurosceptic economy minister, sending Italian bond yields lower and the euro higher.



Elsewhere, Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias and spokesperson Irene Montero have survived a confidence vote triggered by their decision to buy a luxury home.



The benchmark DAX was up 43 points or 0.33 percent at 12,980 in opening deals after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.



