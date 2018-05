CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal and Valentino announced the signature of a worldwide long-term license agreement for the creation, development and distribution of fine fragrances and luxury beauty under the Valentino brand. The agreement will be effective as of 1 January 2019.



The Maison Valentino was founded by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti in Rome in 1960. Since 2016, Pierpaolo Piccioli holds the position of Creative Director of the Maison.



