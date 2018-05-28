Electric Submeter Market is Expected to Grow Owing to Rising Demand of Constant Monitor for Electricity, Water, Gas and Heat Energy: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Electric Submeter Market anticipated in a steady CAGR growth during the estimated period. Electricity submeters are connected in a series from utility meters that offer disaggregated energy and quality data. Submetering is thus a crucial constituent for gaining a granular energy consumption data enabling energy management software that facilitates and drives organizational changes. With the commercial inception of building energy management systems & ongoing energy management service models are supporting to boost the emphasis of submetering in a broader spectrum. Submeters are now a great subject of interest for small and midmarket manufacturers. Technologies such as IoT, cloud computing and mobile devices have paved the way for efficient setup.

Market driving factors such as rising demand for constant monitor for electricity, water, gas and heat energy and is a centralized form of surveillance. Moreover, commercial and industrial building owners are shifting towards efficient forms of energy as a means of cost savings. However, the higher costs associated with the installation and maintenance slightly confined the market growth in the estimated period. Based on types, the electric submeter market is segmented into electric meters, water electric meters, BTU electric meters and gas electric meters. Based on application segmentation, the electric submeter market is segmented into industry, residential and commercial. Commercial segment added to the market growth in the estimated period owing to rise in commercial verticals.

Geographically, electric submeter market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions dominate the market owing to rising concerns for energy and billing. Europe and North American market also anticipated in a higher CAGR growth during the estimated period. MEA regions registered a low growth in the global market owing to less consumption of electricity and small infrastructure for energy resources.

The key players in the electric submeter market include Leviton, Emon, Schneider electric, Honeywell (Elster group), Landis + Gyr, GE Digital Energy, Itron, Siemens, Kamstrup and Sensus.

This report studies Electric Submeter in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

