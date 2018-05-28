The project was awarded in a power auction held by the Peruvian government in 2016Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra and his Minister of Energy and Mines, Francisco Ísmodes, have inaugurated the Intipampa Solar Power Plant in Moquegua, in Peru's southern province of Mariscal Nieto. As reported by the government in a statement, the project was built with 138,120 polycrystalline solar panels - each with an output of 320 to 325 watts - and has a capacity of 40 MW. "These projects can be executed in regions of southern Peru such as Moquegua, which has permanent sun and allows you to get the most ...

