Next Generation Sequencing Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Amplified Application in Cancer Treatment Till 2025 | Million Insights

The global Next Generation Sequencing Market is anticipated to reach USD 21.4 billion by 2025. NGS market is expected to show a tremendous growth on account of its wide applications in the treatment of cancer. NGS is the process of identifying accurate order of nucleotides within a RNA or a DNA molecule. Advancement of NGS has helped biological and medical discovery and research. It has helped in various applied fields which includes biotechnology, forensic research, virology and medical diagnosis. NGS has made possible sequencing of DNA of various species including the human genome.

Introduction of advanced genetic sequencing and development of advance techniques for whole genomes are the major drivers contributing to the overall market growth. Increasing incidences of cancer and infectious diseases coupled with aging population is expected to fuel the demand for these technologies. Further, the overall cost of genome sequencing is expected to reduce drastically on account of rapid development through research and innovation. High capacity genome sequencing has been contributing significantly towards the market growth.

NGS has wide applications in the field of exome and genome sequencing. They are widely used in the treatment of infectious disease and cancer. NGS has shown a key presence in pathogen analysis which has been helpful in the treatment of infectious diseases. The need for effective diagnosis for cancer and high growing usage of combinational biomarkers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market in recent years.

NGS has been mostly a topic of research and development in the previous decade. At present they find applications in the field of oncology, prenatal testing, HLA testing, idiopathic diseases, and medical research. Research and development in the field of HLA and prenatal testing have provided new avenues to doctors in gaining insights during organ matching and organ rejection.

The development in the treatment of genetic anomalies and diseases with the help of prenatal genome sequencing has been driving the NGS market. This technology has also helped the pharmaceutical companies in developing essential drugs for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Growing concerns and increasing incidences of cancer is expected to be the major driving factor for the development of NGS.

NGS in the field of organ transplant provides great opportunities over the forecast period. It is important that the characteristics of both the donors and the acceptors match for a successful transplant. NGS helps in studying the immune response to the transplanted organ. Medical tourism development in countries including the U.S, Israel, Singapore and Australia provide bright prospects for overall growth of the market.

Next generation sequencing market is segmented as target, genome, exon and resequencing. The largest share is held by target sequencing followed by genome sequencing. Development of whole genome sequencing capabilities is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Whole genome technology is relatively new and is gaining popularity with the development of high throughput. This high throughput has helped in reducing complications associated with whole genome sequencing.

NGS includes sample enrichment, DNA tagging, library preparation, sample quality assurance, DNA quantification, data storage, genetic data assembly, analysis and interpretation. With the increase in volume of whole genome sequencing, next generation data analysis is expected to observe a significant growth over the forecast period.

Government regulatory bodies play a vital role in overall development and usage of these technologies. Medical device manufacturers in the U.S. are under the strict vigilance of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 2013, FDA approved four next generation gene sequencing devices which is expected to help physicians in taking a broader look at the patient's genetic makeup. Two of the approved devices is expected to help in detecting DNA changes in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

North America is expected to observe highest demand in the global industry on account of the well-developed healthcare sector and implementation of advanced research infrastructure. Similarly, Western Europe is expected to show a substantial demand over the forecast period on account of increasing emphasis by the regional government on healthcare facilities coupled with the stringent regulatory framework. Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to observe significant growth on account of the increasing government initiatives to establish proper healthcare infrastructure in developing economies including China, India, Japan and UAE.

The NGS market is dominated by few players with the help of proprietary platforms. The key industry players include Life Sciences (Roche), Thermo Fischer Scientific, Illumina and Pacific Biosciences. Other major players operating in the market include Partek Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, Macrogen Inc., Life Technologies Corp, Perkin Elmer inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Knome Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomatters Ltd., CLC Bio (Qiagen), Pacific Biosciences, BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), DNASTAR Inc, GATC Biotech and Qiagen N.V.

NGS Outlook, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

- Reproductive Health

NIPT

PGT

Newborn/Genetic Screening

- Oncology

- HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

- Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

- Agrigenomics & Forensics

- Consumer Genomics

- Clinical Investigation

Idiopathic Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Non-Communicable / Other Diseases

NGS Outlook, by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

- Targeted Sequencing Analysis

DNA Based Targeted Sequencing Analysis

RNA Based Targeted Sequencing Analysis

- Whole Genome Sequencing

- Whole Exome Sequencing

NGS Outlook, by Workflow (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

- Pre-sequencing

NGS Library Preparation Kits

NGS Semi-Automated Library Preparation

NGS Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

- Sequencing

Data Analysis

- Primary Data Analysis

- Secondary Data Analysis

- Tertiary Data Analysis

NGS Outlook, by End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

NGS Outlook, by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

UK

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

- Latin America

Brazil

- Middle East & Africa

South Africa

