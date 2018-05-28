

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose modestly Monday on revived hopes of a U.S.-North Korea summit and the prospect of fresh elections in Italy.



Prospects that the United States and North Korea would hold a summit brightened after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. was having 'very productive talks' with the regime about reinstating the June 12 meeting in Singapore.



The Five-Star and League parties abandoned efforts to form a government after Italy's President vetoed their choice of a eurosceptic economy minister, sending Italian bond yields lower and the euro higher.



Elsewhere, Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias and spokesperson Irene Montero have survived a confidence vote triggered by their decision to buy a luxury home.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up around 0.1 percent at 391.31 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were up around 0.2 percent each, while the U.K. market was closed for the spring bank holiday.



Swiss Re shares advanced 0.9 percent. The reinsurance group has confirmed the collapse of talks over Japan's SoftBank Group taking a minority stake in the Swiss firm.



France's L'Oréal gained 1 percent after announcing a worldwide license agreement with Valentino.



Italian banks Unicredit and Banco BPM dropped 1-2 percent amid fresh political chaos in the country.



Danish biotech firm Genmab slumped 18.5 percent after its partner Janssen ended combination trials of a blockbuster cancer drug.



