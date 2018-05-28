IBC SOLAR PV System Improves Living Conditions in Fishermen's Village in Southern Morocco

BOUDJOUR, Morocco, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IBC SOLAR AG and its Moroccan partner company SEWT sarl (Sun Energy and Water Technologies), have delivered and installed an off-grid PV hybrid system with a capacity of 126 kWp ordered by the National Moroccan Fishery Office (ONP).

The system consists of 500 photovoltaic panels combined with batteries and diesel generators and is located in Aftissat, a fisher's village in the province of Boujdour. After one and a half years of producing and storing clean solar energy, the system has helped to increase the living conditions of the fishermen and has reduced diesel costs as well as CO2 emissions significantly.

With an annual production of 233,000 kWh, the system is able to cover the daily energy needs of the village every day of the year. Cold storage, shops and domestic infrastructure constantly consume around 600 kWh electricity per day. The PV hybrid system has been designed for autonomous self-consumption and helps to reduce diesel costs by 95 percent and CO2 emissions by 99 percent. The whole system is PV centralised, therefore diesel generators are still part of the system but only needed as a back-up in times of low irradiation or low batteries. Thus, for the fishermen a secure and clean power supply was realised. This means a significant improvement in living and working conditions.

The off-grid installation in Aftissat is composed of 504 IBC PolySol 250 CS solar modules, 18 inverters by SMA and batteries with a storage capacity of 800 kWh. All components except for the batteries have been delivered by IBC SOLAR and installed by the local experts of SEWT, who were also responsible for the system's overall design.

