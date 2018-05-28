

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft and Air Baltic Corp. announced a firm purchase agreement for the sale and purchase of 30 CS300 aircraft with options and purchase rights for an additional 30 aircraft. The firm order is valued at approximately $2.9 billion. The companies noted that this amount would increase to nearly $5.9 billion should all 15 options and 15 purchase rights be exercised.



airBaltic connects the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05 percent of the stock.



With the order, airBaltic became the largest European C Series customer and the second largest customer worldwide with 50 aircraft on firm order. Deliveries pertaining to the new order are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2019. Prior to the current order, airBaltic had ordered 20 CS300 aircraft. The airline is currently operating revenue service with eight CS300 aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX