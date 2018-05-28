IBA Group Shortlisted for USA-Europe SSE Awards

PRAGUE, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On May 25, CEE Business Media, a publisher of the Central and Eastern Europe Shared Services and Outsourcing Directory, announced the shortlist for the second annual USA-Europe Shared Services Summit and Awards. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - was included in the shortlist in three categories.

In aggregate, 32 companies were shortlisted in 10 categories for the USA-Europe Shared Services Awards. IBA Group qualified in the following categories:

Top Digital/Software Solutions Provider to the US from CEE

Top Global BPO/ITO Investor in CEE

Top CSR Initiative of the Year in CEE

According to the organizers, the shortlisted companies are best-in-class in optimizing their business models and are building highly efficient captive operations on a global scale.

The final vote will be cast one night before the USA-Europe Shared Services Awards in New York. The Jury consists of nearly 30 VIP members, many of whom are US-based companies who have direct oversight of SSCs in Europe/CEE, or global process directors. The vote will be managed and reviewed by an independent audit firm.

Winners will be announced on-stage at the Awards Gala to be held on June 20 in New York. The organizers expect nearly 140 people at the Awards Gala, including about 50 top SSC/GBS executives who oversee delivery centers in more than nine countries in Europe.

To see the shortlisted companies, visit http://www.sharedserviceseurope.com/