

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) announced that Boeing Business Jets have won four new orders in 2018. Boeing Business Jets offers a portfolio of ultra-large-cabin, long-range airplanes that are perfectly suited for private, charter, corporate and head-of-state operations. The product line includes the BBJ MAX family and high performance versions of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, 777, and 747-8.



Two of the new orders are for the BBJ MAX airplane. Boeing celebrated the first BBJ MAX 8 flyaway in April 2018. Additional deliveries of BBJ MAX airplanes are expected in the coming months.



