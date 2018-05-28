EA Pharma Co., Ltd. Corporate Planning Dept. +81(0)3-6280-9802 Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Public Relations +81(0)3-3358-7211 Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-3-3817-5120

TOKYO, May 28, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd., Eisai's subsidiary for gastrointestinal diseases EA Pharma Co., Ltd. and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announce that an oral presentation on PIII clinical study data on "GOOFICE 5mg Tablet" (nonproprietary name: elobixibat hydrate; development code: AJG533, hereinafter "elobixibat"), a bile acid transporter inhibitor launched in Japan on April 19, 2018, will be given at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2018, June 2-5 in Washington D.C., USA.Elobixibat is a once-daily, orally available constipation treatment1) with a novel action mechanism. EA Pharma in-licensed this product from Albireo AB (Sweden). Elobixibat inhibits the bile acid transporter that regulates reabsorption of bile acids thereby increasing the flow of bile acids to the colon. The dual action of moisture secretion and bowel movement promotion by bile acids can facilitate defecation. Elobixibat is the world's first pharmaceutical product approved for marketing with the above action mechanism. At DDW2018, safety results obtained from a PIII clinical study and a long-term dosing study will be presented.Elobixibat was jointly developed by EA Pharma and Mochida. EA Pharma and Mochida distribute elobixibat under the same brand name "GOOFICE 5mg Tablet", respectively, in Japan. EA Pharma and Eisai jointly provide proper use information of "GOOFICE 5mg Tablet" under a co-promotion agreement.EA Pharma, Eisai and Mochida strive to make a further contribution to improve QOL for patients with chronic constipation through maximization of product value of "GOOFICE 5mg Tablet".About EA Pharma Co., Ltd.EA Pharma Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd. for gastrointestinal disease area, was established in April 2016 by integration of the gastrointestinal business unit with more than 60 years' history of the Eisai Group and the gastrointestinal business unit of the Ajinomoto Group having amino acid as its business core. EA Pharma is a gastrointestinal specialty pharma with a full value chain covering R&D, logistics and sales & marketing.For more information on EA Pharma Co., Ltd., please see http://www.eapharma.co.jp/en/About Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has been committed to research and development of innovative pharmaceutical products since its establishment thereby providing distinctive medicines to the medical field. Currently, the core pharmaceutical business focuses resources on the targeted areas of cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, dermatology, psychiatry and gastroenterology, while also providing medicine for intractable disease as well as generics including biosimilars, to meet medical needs.For more information on Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., please seehttp://www.mochida.co.jp/english/About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.