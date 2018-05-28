With ground-mounted solar plants popular in the Netherlands, critics says large-scale plants are devouring agricultural land. PV association Holland Solar says even if the country reaches an installed capacity of 16 GW by 2050, only 0.5% of its agricultural surfaces would be coveredAs in all emerging PV markets with a high population density and relatively limited availability of land, the Netherlands - which has witnessed strong development in large-scale solar in the past two years under the SDE+ renewable energy policy - is dealing with fears the development of big solar parks will lead to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...