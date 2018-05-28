

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer price inflation eased in April after accelerating in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in April, slower than March's 1.8 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



In domestic market, producer prices grew 1.4 percent annually in April and by 1.0 percent in foreign market.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent from March, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.



