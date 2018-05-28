

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues Construction announced the acquisition of the Australian company, AW Edwards Pty Limited. Bouygues Bâtiment International, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, will purchase all the company's shares. Its brand name will be retained.



The family business is based in Sydney. Specialised in the building sector, it is an independent player in the Australian market. Completion of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2018.



