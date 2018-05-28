Longi Solar has achieved an efficiency record of 20.66% for the front side of its 60-cell bifacial shingled module. The milestone was confirmed by the China General Certification CenterLongi Solar has achieved 20.66% front side conversion efficiency on a p-type monocrystalline module using a shingled cell layout. The benchmark for a module of this type was confirmed by the China General Certification Center, says Longi. "This breakthrough in module conversion efficiency further confirms the development potential of monocrystalline PERC," said Lv Jun, Vice President of Longi Solar. "We firmly believe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...