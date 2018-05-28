

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-over-month in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.6 percent in April, faster than the 2.7 percent gain in the previous month.



Sales of durables advanced 4.8 percent annually in April and those of consumables by 1.1 percent.



