In new research carried out by Which? it was revealed that UK shoppers have voted WH Smith to be the worst high street retailer. Lush, Savers and Smyths Toys have been rated as the top high street shops. The books to paperclips store came bottom of a survey of Which? readers who rated their shopping experience. It was closely followed by Clinton cards and Sports direct. One customer told Which?: "I find WH Smith very expensive and its stores need updating." Another said that the shop was "hugely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...