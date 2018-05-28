

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased in April after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 1.5 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in March.



The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were furniture & lighting and fuel.



Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered a growth of 1.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rose 4.8 percent in April, in contrast to a 0.7 percent drop in the previous month, which was the first decrease in eleven months.



The value of retail sales advanced 3.8 percent annually and by 6.8 percent monthly in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX