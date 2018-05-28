

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apollo and Skylab astronaut Alan Bean, the fourth human to walk on the moon and an accomplished artist, has died.



Bean, 86, died on Saturday at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, his family said in a release. His death followed his suddenly falling ill while on travel in Fort Wayne, Indiana two weeks before, it added.



'Alan was the strongest and kindest man I ever knew. He was the love of my life and I miss him dearly,' said his wife Leslie Bean.



A test pilot in the U.S. Navy, Bean was one of 14 trainees selected by NASA for its third group of astronauts in October 1963. He flew twice into space, first as the lunar module pilot on Apollo 12, the second moon landing mission, in November 1969, and then as commander of the second crewed flight to the United States' first space station, Skylab, in July 1973.



On Nov. 19, 1969, Bean, together with Apollo 12 commander Charles 'Pete' Conrad, landed on the Ocean of Storms and became the fourth human to walk on the moon. During two moonwalks Bean helped deploy several surface experiments and installed the first nuclear-powered generator station on the moon to provide the power source. He and Conrad inspected a robotic Surveyor spacecraft and collected 75 pounds (34 kilograms) of rocks and lunar soil for study back on Earth.



