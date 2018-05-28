Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top reasons to switch to returnable packaging

Returnable packaging is one of the important trends in the packaging industry that has been getting massive attention in recent times. A packaging that is designed for regular reuse is known as returnable packaging. This type of packaging is mostly intended to promote durability, ease of repair, ease of use, ease of cleaning, and collapsibility design to deliver low-cost return when empty. Returnable packaging includes key consumer packages like beverage containers, as well as industrial and transport packaging. Current companies are in a race to find new strategies to influence customers and gain a competitive advantage. Infiniti has listed the top reasons to switch to returnable packaging to help consumers to stay ahead of the curve.

"Using sustainable methods such as returnable packaging and decreasing the carbon footprint is a great way for companies to recover their goodwill," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Top reasons to switch to returnable packaging:

Increased efficiency in transport: Returnable packaging is ideally made from materials that are known to be tougher than traditional packaging options. The packaging industry is continuously improvising on the materials being used in reusable packaging to guarantee that better quality of materials that can be often used. This type of packaging can help achieve better results in stressful situations like heat, moisture, and other environmental factors. Also, packaging can be loaded more competently, reducing the cost of multiple transportation requirements.

Limited storage space requirement: When companies depend on recyclable packaging, they do not have to assign additional space in their warehouse for packaging materials. This saves a lot of space and money for companies. The surplus storage space can be used for other important operations or materials. The main goal of returnable packaging is to have "enough" but to remove the situation of extra.

Environmental implications: Reusable packaging helps firms to join the go green bandwagon and decrease the carbon footprint and environmental degradation activities apart from saving time and money. When organizations choose packaging that can be returned or reused, less packaging materials have to be produced, which minimizes the amount of energy that is needed to produce packaging and brings about a reduction in the number of greenhouse gases that are released during the process.

Reusable packaging helps firms to join the go green bandwagon and decrease the carbon footprint and environmental degradation activities apart from saving time and money. When organizations choose packaging that can be returned or reused, less packaging materials have to be produced, which minimizes the amount of energy that is needed to produce packaging and brings about a reduction in the number of greenhouse gases that are released during the process. Request a proposal, to know more about the reasons to switch to returnable packaging

