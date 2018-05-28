

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The euro weakened to a 6-1/2-month low of 1.1636 against the greenback and a weekly low of 0.8736 against the pound, from its early high of 1.1728 and a 5-day high of 0.8795, respectively.



The 19-nation currency dropped to 127.22 against the yen and 1.5109 against the loonie, off its early high of 128.53 and near a 2-week high of 1.5225, respectively.



The euro slid to 1.6734 against the kiwi, its weakest since April 13.



The euro dropped to near a 5-month low of 1.5392 against the aussie, from its early 4-day high of 1.5496.



Pulling away from an early high of 1.1628 against the franc, the euro edged down to 1.1558.



The euro is likely to find support around 1.14 against the greenback, 0.86 against the pound, 126.00 against the yen, 1.49 against the loonie, 1.66 against the kiwi, 1.14 against the franc and 1.51 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX