Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") announces Jessica Daniel, P.Geo. has joined its board of directors effective immediately.

Ms. Daniel has been involved in the mineral exploration industry for over 15 years and currently holds the position of Exploration Manager for RockTech Lithium Inc. She has prior experience managing exploration programs and evaluating projects, with exposure to various deposit types including rare element pegmatites, orogenic gold, porphyry, epithermal, VMS, and the Sudbury Basin. She is a member of APEGBC and has a B.Sc. in Geological Sciences from the University of British Columbia.

"We are thrilled that someone with such a diverse background has agreed to join our team," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "The shareholders will benefit from her knowledge and skillset."

Operationally, CBLT has completed its surveys at Chilton Cobalt in Quebec and at Copper Prince in Sudbury, Ontario, and is awaiting delivery of a report on each. CBLT is also mapping out its intended programs at Chilton, Otto Lake and Copper Prince, and may expend some resources at its 100%-owned Geneva Lake property, a historic lead and zinc producer.

The shares that CBLT took back as part of the sale of Bloom Lake have increased roughly 700%, generating additional hard dollar capital for the treasury. CBLT has announced two other M&A transactions, both of which are in the process of closing.

CBLT also announces that Judy Baker has resigned from the board, effective immediately. CBLT thanks her for her time.

CBLT is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions. CBLT continues to be a project generator and an efficient steward of its shareholders' capital.

