Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature Peak on CBC's Documentary Channel beginning May 28, 2018, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings. The clip is also available on BTV's website at http://www.b-tv.com/peak-positioning-ceo-clip-90sec/

Further online distributors of BTV's CEO Clips include: BNN.ca, Thomson Reuters Insider Network Terminals, Yahoo Finance, TSX, Globe Investor, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About CBC's Documentary Channel and BTV:

CBC's Doc Channel is a digital television station devoted to showing the best documentaries from Canada and around the world. BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and house the largest library of company video features and campaigns for publicly traded companies for broadcast on TV and financial sites. For more information email: info@b-tv.com

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

