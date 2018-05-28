Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2018) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) ("Bold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of a three-year exploration permit issued by the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. The program the Company has planned consists of geological mapping, prospecting, sampling and where appropriate, geophysical surveys will be employed to refine drill targets. The Company plans to have the initial drill targets identified by late summer.

The Company completed an 842 km high definition airborne magnetic survey over the property. Employing the Heii-3G, 3-axis magnetic gradiometer system has added to the understanding of geology and structure related to the known gold mineralization and will be very useful when carrying out the ground mapping and prospecting program.

About the Stover Gold Project

The Stover Property lies along a 20-km segment of what is known locally as the Goudreau - Missanabie Shear Zone, which is part of the much more extensive Larder Lake - Cadillac shear zone. Approximately 20 km west of the property, the Goudreau Lake Shear Zone hosts Alamos Gold's recently acquired Island Gold Mine and Argonaut Gold Inc.'s Magino Deposit in addition to several small past producers. The past producing Renabie Mine (1,100,000 oz gold at 6.2 g/t) is located proximal to the shear zone and 5 km east of the Stover claims.

The area covered by the Stover claims includes known gold occurrences and exhibits several styles of mineralization. An examination of the assessment files on record with the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines indicates three main styles of mineralization (historical assay values are also included):

Lode-gold quartz veins including the Guarnaccio Occurrence that yielded 19.9 gpt Au over a 1.8 m wide trench sample and the Pileggi West Occurrence that was reported to host grab samples ranging up to 11.2 gpt Au. "Hemlo Style" quartz-eye sericite schist such as the Pileggi Southeast Occurrence yielding a grab sample assaying 27.4 gpt Au and the Pileggi Main trench that recorded values of 1.3 gpt Au over 29 m and 1.5 gpt Au over 12 m. Iron Formation-hosted gold at the Kent Occurrence trench recording 15.5 gpt Au over 2 m.

The property is located approximately 85 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario on the Trans-Canada Highway and is road accessible. The property consists of 30 staked legacy claims comprising 429 units totalling approximately 6,496 hectares (16,051 acres) occupying portions of six townships (Stover, Rennie, West, Meath, Riggs and Glasgow).

The Company can earn a 100% working interest in the Stover Gold Property subject to a 2.5% net smelter return royalty retained by the Optionors, by issuing 2 million common shares of Bold and paying $30,000 in cash on the execution of the formal Option Agreement. Incremental cash option payments totalling an aggregate of $75,000 plus a further $600,000 in a combination of cash payments and/or share issuances, at the sole discretion of Bold plus $600,000 of exploration of the property over a period of three years completes the earn-in. A minimum of $175,000 must be expended on the property within the first year. The Company has the right to purchase a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty from the Optionors in consideration for the payment of $1,500,000.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for minerals in Ontario and Québec. In Ontario, Bold and its subsidiary Rencore Resources Ltd. have extensive holdings comprised of over 18 claim groups in and around the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands. The Company has also earned a 10% carried interest in the Koper Lake Project centrally located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage. Bold has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Wilcorp gold property (subject to a 1% NSR) located approximately 14 km east of the town of Atikokan in Northwestern Ontario. In Québec, Bold's primary focus is on its 100% owned Lac Grasset project that straddles the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone in the Matagami area, within the historically prolific Abitibi Greenstone belt of North-western Québec.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

"Richard Nemis"

Richard Nemis

Chairman of the Board

