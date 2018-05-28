Financial and Capital Market Commission on May 25, 2018 decided to allow AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" shareholder Measurestep Enterprises Limited to announce the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica" shares. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas Elektromašinbuves Rupnica". Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681062